Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Raised to $164.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $164.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.18.

DOV opened at $154.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. Dover has a 1-year low of $101.54 and a 1-year high of $156.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dover will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.92%.

In other Dover news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total transaction of $4,421,100.00. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Dover by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 1.8% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Dover by 10.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Dover by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Dover by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

