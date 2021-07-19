DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Major Shareholder Christopher D. Payne Sells 487,391 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) major shareholder Christopher D. Payne sold 487,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $8,290,520.91. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Christopher D. Payne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.51, for a total transaction of $3,905,220.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Christopher D. Payne sold 58,367 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $8,076,241.79.

On Thursday, May 20th, Christopher D. Payne sold 14,380 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,965,314.60.

Shares of DASH opened at $167.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.57. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in DoorDash by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DoorDash from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.33.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

