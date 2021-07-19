Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $520.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $480.00 to $520.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DPZ. cut Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a market perform rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $446.08.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $482.68 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $491.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $448.88.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

In related news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total transaction of $163,560.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,581.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,230 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,453,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,302,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422 over the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $7,158,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,125,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

