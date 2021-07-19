Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 82,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 95,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D stock opened at $77.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.21. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

