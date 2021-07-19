Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 64.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,844 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $14,389,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 553.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,018,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,243,000 after buying an additional 3,403,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Discovery by 132.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,688,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,958,000 after buying an additional 2,675,611 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 8.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Discovery by 140.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 89,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 52,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DISCK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 25,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $727,250.00. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $26.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.08. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

