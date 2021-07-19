Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the June 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:DISCB opened at $57.15 on Monday. Discovery has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $150.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.35.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Discovery comprises about 3.0% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

