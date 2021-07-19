Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 81.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,889,000 after buying an additional 807,307 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 121.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,987,000 after purchasing an additional 115,807 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,167,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,254,000 after purchasing an additional 102,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,653,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,140,000 after purchasing an additional 325,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.39.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $120.43 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $47.42 and a 12 month high of $127.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.16.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

