DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Major Shareholder Buys $89,319.57 in Stock

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) major shareholder Lp 22Nw acquired 25,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $89,319.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lp 22Nw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Lp 22Nw purchased 22,394 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $100,773.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Lp 22Nw acquired 440,298 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,836,042.66.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Lp 22Nw purchased 24,000 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $86,160.00.

NASDAQ DRTT opened at $4.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.40. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $29.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. On average, analysts forecast that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 17,515 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter valued at $307,000. 41.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRTT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.30 price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares cut shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.96.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

