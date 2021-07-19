Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Trading Down 7.3% on Insider Selling

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)’s share price traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $75.56 and last traded at $76.03. 3,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 319,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.00.

Specifically, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIN. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.27.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 2.11.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.