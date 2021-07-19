Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 46,808 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 631,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46,808 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $50,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,238,000 after acquiring an additional 254,166 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 33,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $59.60 on Monday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.17.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. The firm had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

