Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 140,957 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 14.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 842,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 140,957 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $49,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $20,560,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $20,104,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $19,647,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,544,000 after purchasing an additional 315,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,411,000 after purchasing an additional 257,522 shares in the last quarter.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $42.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.22. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

BJRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.27.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

