Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 863,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,116 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.31% of L Brands worth $53,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LB. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in L Brands by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in L Brands by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in L Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in L Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in L Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LB has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on L Brands from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.74.

LB stock opened at $72.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.09. L Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $77.87.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

