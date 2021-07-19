Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $50.01 Million Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.54% of Insperity worth $50,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,553,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $187,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $487,729.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,299 shares of company stock valued at $7,823,583. 6.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insperity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.90.

NYSE NSP opened at $92.80 on Monday. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.35.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

