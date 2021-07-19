Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 70,962 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,649,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,962 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mattel were worth $52,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Mattel by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mattel during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mattel during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $19.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.04 million. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAT. TheStreet lowered shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.47.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

