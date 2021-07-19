Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 69,864 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 69,864 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Dell Technologies worth $51,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $10,033,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $131,036,491.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,022,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,566,150.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,579,761 shares of company stock valued at $358,387,724. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

DELL opened at $92.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.42. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.94 and a twelve month high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

