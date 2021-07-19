Diamond (DMD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $14,365.00

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 19th. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $1.93 or 0.00006248 BTC on exchanges. Diamond has a total market cap of $6.98 million and approximately $14,365.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Diamond has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001900 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00092185 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,614,185 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

