Diameter Capital Partners LP Takes Position in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU)

Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 595,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,074,000. NightDragon Acquisition accounts for about 0.6% of Diameter Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $102,000.

Shares of NightDragon Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

