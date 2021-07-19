Diameter Capital Partners LP Takes Position in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV)

Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCV. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the 1st quarter valued at $1,061,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the 1st quarter valued at $1,409,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V during the first quarter valued at $2,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Capital Corp V alerts:

CCV opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.01. Churchill Capital Corp V has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.