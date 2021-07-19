Diameter Capital Partners LP Makes New $4.37 Million Investment in Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ)

Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 369,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition by 931.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vector Acquisition stock opened at $10.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41. Vector Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $15.15.

Vector Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

