Diameter Capital Partners LP Grows Holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Diameter Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,700 shares during the quarter. Radius Global Infrastructure accounts for about 1.4% of Diameter Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Diameter Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $13,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 19.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 289.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,979 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $1,787,000. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

RADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RADI opened at $14.37 on Monday. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.87.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $22.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo bought 925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $12,903,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Radius Global Infrastructure Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.