Diameter Capital Partners LP Buys Shares of 75,000 Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV)

Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP owned 0.11% of Gores Holdings V as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRSV. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V in the fourth quarter valued at $20,800,000. Tarsadia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings V during the 1st quarter worth about $15,394,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter worth about $10,370,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter worth about $10,400,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter worth about $7,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings V stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.23. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $21.74.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Gores Holdings V Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

