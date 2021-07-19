Diameter Capital Partners LP Buys Shares of 300,000 Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU)

Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prospector Capital in the first quarter worth $7,049,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospector Capital in the first quarter worth $7,016,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospector Capital in the first quarter worth $5,482,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prospector Capital in the first quarter worth $5,182,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Prospector Capital in the first quarter worth $4,474,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRSRU opened at $10.00 on Monday. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.01.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

