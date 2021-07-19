DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Short Interest Update

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of DFDDF stock remained flat at $$30.98 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.98. DFDS A/S has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $47.20.
About DFDS A/S
