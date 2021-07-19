Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CFLT. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Confluent alerts:

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $40.40 on Monday. Confluent has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $57.99.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.