Desjardins Boosts Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target to C$17.50

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SUUIF. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Superior Plus from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.97.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUUIF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.41. The company had a trading volume of 31,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,537. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.46.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

