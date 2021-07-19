Deri Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.84 Million (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $213,374.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0596 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00037619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00099559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00147265 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,781.03 or 1.00015801 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

