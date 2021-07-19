Derek Andersen Sells 4,054 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $250,577.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Tuesday, June 15th, Derek Andersen sold 18,928 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $1,196,249.60.

On Monday, May 17th, Derek Andersen sold 13,406 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $708,775.22.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.58. 13,564,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,028,404. The firm has a market cap of $93.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.09 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.57.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The company had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Snap by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 96,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 19,866 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Snap by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Snap by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNAP. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.