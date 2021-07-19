DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Short Interest Down 46.6% in June

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,600 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the June 15th total of 240,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,286.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DeNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

DeNA stock remained flat at $$20.14 during midday trading on Monday. DeNA has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $21.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.17.

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. DeNA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DeNA will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

About DeNA

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

