Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Short Interest Update

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,050,000 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the June 15th total of 13,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at about $1,760,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 101.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Kwmg LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 85,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 42,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $1.19 on Monday, hitting $38.87. The company had a trading volume of 802,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,417,181. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

