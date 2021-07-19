Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,111,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $53,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,583,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $336,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 441.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 261,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after buying an additional 213,278 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $40.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.97.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

