DeGate (DG) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 19th. DeGate has a total market cap of $20.44 million and $32,223.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000875 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeGate has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00037639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00099488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00148906 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,705.29 or 0.99871482 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,969,769 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

