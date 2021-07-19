Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $351.87.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,612,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Deere & Company by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after buying an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,970,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,911,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DE stock opened at $342.49 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $172.70 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $106.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.35.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.