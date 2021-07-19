Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 190,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,384,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after acquiring an additional 41,059,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $749,957,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after buying an additional 5,311,989 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 805.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,074,000 after buying an additional 4,227,648 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 47,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $3,212,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 25,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $1,823,228.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,569,007 shares of company stock worth $115,164,424 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.06.

SCHW stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.69. 105,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,025,450. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.06. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $76.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.