Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Sells 141,076 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP reduced its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,076 shares during the quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in CONMED were worth $24,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in CONMED by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 386.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter.

Get CONMED alerts:

CNMD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.40.

NYSE CNMD traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,738. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.33. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $69.60 and a 52 week high of $146.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 331.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.56.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. CONMED had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In other CONMED news, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $2,828,553.56. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 42,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $5,593,615.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,913,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,930 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,304. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.