Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $19,985,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of HubSpot at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 44.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 131.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUBS. Raymond James lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.92.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $8.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $551.36. 1,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,062. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $538.28. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.74 and a 12-month high of $616.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of -279.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total value of $4,118,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,075,495.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total value of $8,739,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,542,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,073,580.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,099 shares of company stock valued at $23,153,446. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

