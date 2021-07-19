Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Makes New $60.01 Million Investment in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,928,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,008,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned about 0.17% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TME. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,112,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,253 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,032,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,208,000 after buying an additional 3,480,167 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 22,498,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,996,000 after buying an additional 3,880,520 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,916,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,664,000 after buying an additional 885,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TME traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,498,293. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.93. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TME shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. reduced their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

