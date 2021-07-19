Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has $15.68 Million Position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,629,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,688,129 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in MBIA were worth $15,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in MBIA by 32.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of MBIA by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MBIA by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MBIA by 3.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in MBIA in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

TheStreet raised shares of MBIA from a "d" rating to a "c-" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $57,315.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. MBIA Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The company has a market cap of $580.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($2.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($1.84). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 133.70% and a negative net margin of 97.50%.

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

