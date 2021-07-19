Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Buys 87,651 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 62.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 228,375 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,651 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Five9 were worth $35,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Five9 by 102.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Five9 by 45.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five9 alerts:

NASDAQ FIVN traded up $8.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $186.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.07 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.77 and a twelve month high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.44.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total value of $2,199,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,484,816.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $1,150,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,446,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,496,931 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.