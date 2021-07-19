David P. Kennedy Sells 5,556 Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Stock

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $186,681.60.

Harrow Health stock opened at $6.99 on Monday. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Harrow Health had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $15.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harrow Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Harrow Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Harrow Health by 9.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 26,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Harrow Health by 4.2% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 65,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Harrow Health by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HROW. B. Riley raised their price target on Harrow Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Harrow Health in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.25 price objective on the stock.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

