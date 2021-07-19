Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Trading Down 6.3%

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)’s share price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.95 and last traded at $33.08. Approximately 6,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,523,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.29.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.32.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.09.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $63,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,411 shares of company stock worth $5,579,387 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.