DATA (DTA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $155,525.00

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last seven days, DATA has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. DATA has a total market cap of $4.60 million and approximately $155,525.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DATA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00047252 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013227 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $238.55 or 0.00773800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DATA is data.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.