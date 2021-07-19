Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Receives $9.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Daseke in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of DSKE stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.12. Daseke has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.70 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 1.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daseke will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,264,000 after buying an additional 63,298 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Daseke by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 962,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 521,942 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 133,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 1,152.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 840,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 16.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 122,651 shares during the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

