Daniel Purefoy Sells 3,520 Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40.
NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $6.66 on Monday. Ocugen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99.
Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.54). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ocugen in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter worth about $75,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 12.5% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 12.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter worth about $81,000. 12.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ocugen
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.
