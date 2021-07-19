Daniel Purefoy Sells 3,520 Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40.

NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $6.66 on Monday. Ocugen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.54). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OCGN shares. Roth Capital downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ocugen in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter worth about $75,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 12.5% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 12.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter worth about $81,000. 12.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

