Dana (NYSE:DAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dana Inc. is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The company’s operating segment consists of Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies and Power Technologies. It operates primarily in North America, South America, Europe and Asia pacific. Dana Inc., formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Dana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.78.

NYSE:DAN opened at $22.37 on Thursday. Dana has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.55.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Dana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dana will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,209,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dana by 916.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Dana by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,399,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,378,000 after buying an additional 77,087 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dana by 16.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after buying an additional 78,554 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Dana by 23.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dana in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

