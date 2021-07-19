Dalton Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Dalton Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,922 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for 0.4% of Dalton Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Dalton Investments LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 315,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,826,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $16,206,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1,530.5% in the first quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 195,661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,259,000 after acquiring an additional 183,661 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $397,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,488,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $661,629.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,669,609 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.36. 802,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,011,725. The company has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Cleveland Research cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.61.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.