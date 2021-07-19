Dalton Investments LLC Has $7.38 Million Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Dalton Investments LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 805.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 527,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469,033 shares during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group accounts for approximately 4.0% of Dalton Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Dalton Investments LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $7,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 289,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

NYSE EDU traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 917,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,555,518. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.92.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DBS Vickers lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. upped their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. CLSA began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.