Dale Chappell Sells 15,177 Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) insider Dale Chappell sold 15,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $258,919.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Dale Chappell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 7th, Dale Chappell sold 80,636 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,538,534.88.
- On Thursday, July 8th, Dale Chappell sold 48,010 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $824,331.70.
- On Friday, June 25th, Dale Chappell sold 1,000,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $17,800,000.00.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Dale Chappell sold 133,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $2,433,543.28.
- On Friday, June 18th, Dale Chappell sold 402,480 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $7,445,880.00.
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Dale Chappell sold 158,486 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $3,076,213.26.
- On Friday, June 4th, Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $2,345,970.64.
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $1,447,155.26.
NASDAQ HGEN opened at $16.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.62. Humanigen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
HGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Humanigen in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth about $2,700,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth about $1,742,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.
Humanigen Company Profile
Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.
