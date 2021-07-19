Dale Chappell Sells 15,177 Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) insider Dale Chappell sold 15,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $258,919.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dale Chappell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Humanigen alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Dale Chappell sold 80,636 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,538,534.88.

On Thursday, July 8th, Dale Chappell sold 48,010 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $824,331.70.

On Friday, June 25th, Dale Chappell sold 1,000,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $17,800,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Dale Chappell sold 133,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $2,433,543.28.

On Friday, June 18th, Dale Chappell sold 402,480 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $7,445,880.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Dale Chappell sold 158,486 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $3,076,213.26.

On Friday, June 4th, Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $2,345,970.64.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $1,447,155.26.

NASDAQ HGEN opened at $16.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.62. Humanigen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Humanigen in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth about $2,700,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth about $1,742,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.