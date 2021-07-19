Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) PT Set at $86.75 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.75 price target on Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, May 21st. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.38.
Shares of DDAIF opened at $84.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.66. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.
