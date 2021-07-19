Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) PT Set at $86.75 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.75 price target on Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, May 21st. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.38.

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of DDAIF opened at $84.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.66. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $1.16. Daimler had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $49.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.56 billion. Analysts anticipate that Daimler will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.