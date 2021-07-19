D1 Capital Partners L.P. Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 75.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,148,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,483,069 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.6% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. D1 Capital Partners L.P. owned 0.06% of The Walt Disney worth $211,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

NYSE:DIS opened at $179.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $325.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $113.37 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

