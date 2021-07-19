D1 Capital Partners L.P. Sells 376,901 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. lessened its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 756,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,901 shares during the quarter. RH makes up 3.3% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in RH were worth $451,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 14.2% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter worth $298,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 1,576.9% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 84.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter worth $15,392,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. upped their price objective on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. RH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.31.

RH stock opened at $661.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $659.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. RH has a one year low of $277.00 and a one year high of $733.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that RH will post 22.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

